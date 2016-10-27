Karun Nair, at the moment, can well be equated with Ajinkya Rahane of 2011 and 2012. Not just in terms of prolific scores with the willow in domestic cricket, but also when it comes to dealing with the uncertainties revolving around being in and out of India’s squad in quest of the elusive Test cap.

Take this, for example. Three weeks ago, a string of injuries to the front-line batsmen meant Karun had to leave Karnataka’s pre-season preparations and join the India change room ahead of the third Test against New Zealand.

He was back with his State squad just in time for its season-opener against Jharkhand. And last week, he was also elevated as captain of the second-most-successful team in Ranji Trophy, after R. Vinay Kumar was sidelined due to a calf-injury.

How does the youngster, six months shy of turning 25, handle the uncertainty over switching sides and yet keep himself composed?

“It’s quite hard because you’re working hard to ultimately get there. Once you get there, you want to stay there,” Karun says.

“You don’t want to be coming back and going through the grind again. It is hard but having said that, you’ve to push for your place and keep scoring runs. I’m only looking forward to doing that, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Karun, who made his India debut during the limited-over series against Zimbabwe earlier in the year, stresses on his “eagerness” to play for India in all formats. But, having been considered as a stand-bye and not getting a breakthrough, doesn’t the eagerness translate into frustration at times?

“It’s again hard. There are times when you get frustrated, and then there are times when you get eager,” Karun admits. “It just depends on how well you can deal with it. Like I said, as long as you get runs on the board, nothing else should matter.”

Many youngsters who go through such phases tend to buckle under pressure. But those who have survived the phase have tended to play longer at the highest stage. Most, whose opinion matters in Indian cricket, feel Karun belongs to the highest category.

But his run of scores during India A’s recent tour to Australia suggests otherwise. Barring an innings of 72, Karun failed to make any substantial contribution either in the quadrangular one-day series or in the two four-day games.

However, the confident and thinking nature of Karun the cricketer comes to the fore when he looks back at the seven weeks in Australia.

“I was batting really well. It’s just that I was getting out in the twenties which was frustrating, but I wasn’t playing badly. It was just the kind of series where you’re playing well, but aren’t getting the runs that you want to get,” he says.

“But having said that, I’ve become a better player playing there for one-and-a-half months. I think I’ve improved a lot mentally and batting-wise. It kind of helped me grow as a person as well, because I had to deal with staying away for 50 days, as well as getting frustrated at getting starts and not converting.

“If I look back, I’ve become a better player and person. So, even if I didn’t get runs, that tour really helped me.”