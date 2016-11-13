The second place on the points table might flatter Tamil Nadu’s performance, having played five matches, but it shows that the team has got its campaign back on track after a close loss to defending champion Mumbai in the opening encounter.

The side has fought back with two outright wins including an innings win against Baroda in the last match, and is riding a wave of confidence going into the game against Bengal starting Sunday.

It has benefited from a captain leading from the front in Abhinav Mukund, who has managed three centuries in the tournament, and leading run-scorer for the side Dinesh Karthik.

But importantly, after the first two matches, it is the fact that almost every player has delivered when called up.

Skipper Abhinav was happy with the bench strength of the side, saying, “It has been great that almost every player has grabbed the opportunities with two hands.

“Keeping a player of the calibre of Aparajith away has been difficult, but no slots have opened up which shows how well the players have made use of the chances.”

The team’s pace battery has delivered this season with the trio of T. Natarajan, Aswin Crist and K. Vignesh leading the charge.

“The paceman has found good support from left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas in the last two games.

“In the last game, after left-arm paceman Natarajan was ruled out with injury, Vignesh came back with a strong performance with eight wickets after missing the game against MP.

On Saturday, the left-armer was bowling in the nets and is available for selection.

But they are up against a Bengal team which has got off to a good start with two wins in three games and took the first innings lead in the other. The team’s last match against Gujarat in Delhi was called off, due to the pollution situation in the national capital and the team won’t mind the extra few days of rest ahead of a crucial game.

For Bengal, the two players who have represented the country, Manoj Tiwary and Ashoke Dinda, have taken the onus on themselves with bat and ball respectively.

Skipper Tiwary has produced useful knocks including a ton, while Dinda has led from the front with three five-wicket hauls.

Skipper Tiwary said, “we have maximised our opportunities in all three games and have executed every plan we had in our team meetings. It shows our plans are also working.”

When asked if the extra days of rest would make a difference, Tiwary felt it could be a double-edged sword as the team had good rhythm going for them and said it is focusing on just being fresh for match day.

The pitch has historically been known for being flat and loaded in favour of the batsmen.

Tiwary said, “there will definitely be partnerships but we have good quality bowlers and the TN batsmen are generally stroke players. So our challenge is to bowl tight and force them to commit mistakes.”