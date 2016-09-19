The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hoping to rake in the moolah from the Indian Premier League for the next ten years by throwing open the telecast rights beginning on Monday.

The television and digital media rights for the IPL are up for sale after Sony’s existing 10-year deal runs out next year.

While the new deal would see broadcasters bid for television rights in the Indian subcontinent for a 10-year period (2018-27), the digital rights would be bid for a period of five years.

The overseas rights, spread across various territorial groups divided into six categories, would also be for five years.

Detailing the process, Johri said the participation amount had been kept at $10,000 and the participants had to submit their offers in two sets — one for fulfilling the eligibility criteria and the other the financial bid.

“Only those who are deemed eligible will be considered for the financial bid and the rest will be returned their proposals unopened,” Johri said, adding that the highest bid would not be the only consideration for a final decision.