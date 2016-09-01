The Lodha Committee has withdrawn the recommendation to put in place two franchise representatives in the IPL Governing Council by rotation.

The committee has said that the IPL GC will have seven members (secretary, treasurer, CEO, two members elected at the general body, and one nominee each of the Players Association and the CAG office).

The committee decided to withdraw the particular recommendation of two franchise representatives in the IPL GC after the Supreme Court order of July 18 raised conflict of interest concerns.

The committee has also added a clause to debar a person “charged under the penal law’’ as a ground for disqualification for any position in the BCCI or its affiliated member units.

The Lodha panel also instructed that all state associations should have their elections by November 15 latest and by the same time form the executive committee of Players Association.

Lodha to BCCI: Deadline for forming Apex Council Dec 15
