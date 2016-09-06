I have been working extremely hard on my fitness because that’s the only thing that will keep me going.

R. Ashwin’s exploits in the West Indies highlighted his ability to win matches with both bat and ball. The Hindu caught up with him here on Tuesday to understand the work that has gone into it.

Excerpts:

You won your sixth Man of the Series award, setting an Indian record. Your thoughts on it…

I’m very happy to beat some Indian greats to that milestone. I did not set out to do it. I wanted to play one game for India, be it any format. For a while I had been living a youngster’s dream. But ever since I have had this hunger to be excellent as cricketer, my only goal has been to be the best I can be.

You batted at six. Was it something you wanted or the team management’s decision?

I haven’t really set myself a number. [But] I definitely believed I was capable of batting higher. I was batting really well in NZ in the ODIs but after that I lost my way due to tennis elbow. I had to doubly work hard to get going again. This time I worked hard without expecting results, not showing disappointment. It has now yielded results.

Ravi Shastri has maintained I tend to be a bit loose batting at eight but what people don’t realise is at eight, I have to play loose shots to score runs. I wanted to bat sessions and it has not been easy because I have not batted up the order since my under-19 days. I have worked on it earnestly and put my mind over matter.

Did the coach or the captain make the call?

I don’t know. Virat [Kohli] called me on the morning after the toss saying I will bat ahead of [Wriddhiman] Saha. It was good in a way as I did not have a lot of time to think about.

Was the hundred in the third Test your best knock, considering the team was 87 for four?

The St. Lucia hundred was special because it was very difficult. It was boring cricket. The balls were not great and were going softer. The wicket was spongy. It was old fashioned cricket waiting for the loose balls. I thought I should praise myself for the way I batted.

Were there any specific modifications you made to your technique?

For starters, my stance was side-on and I had to open up. I quite enjoyed being side-on because you could play late and play towards square. But I had to change because I was playing one too many shots outside the off-stump. I had to open it up to play straighter. Before leaving, I spoke to V.V.S. Laxman who made runs in the last tour in 2011.

I think he is bit of a hands player like me. He was telling me drives weren’t fetching him runs and he had to rely on late cuts and flicks. We had a long chat and I played a lot of percentage cricket.

A year back, before the Sri Lanka series, you said you were on top of your game as a bowler. Has that confidence helped you focus more on batting?

It is interesting… I haven’t really worked that much on both skills at the same time. I tend to take time off bowling on a break and work on my batting. When I go to the camp with the Indian team, I bowl a lot and reduce my batting loads. It is difficult to manage both simultaneously.

I have been working extremely hard on my fitness because that’s the only thing that will keep me going.

In the past, my bowling has helped me in my batting. But this time it was a clear case of trying to isolate both. What tends to happen is when you get a five wicket haul, you feel like you can get a hundred but play one too many shots. It was clear in my mind I wanted to keep both skills isolated so that I can really focus and stick to a game plan.

Any coaches you worked with during the off-season?

I worked little bit with Jaykumar at Chemplast on things like my batting grip.

Was he the one who suggested that you change the stance?

It was actually suggested by Sanjay Bangar and Jay seconded. I have to give a lot of credit to Sanjay because he has been the one who has been working on my game for the past eight to ten months. I worked with Jay for eight to ten days before I left. Both of them deserve a lot of credit.

Your first series with the new coach, a spinner at that. How was it?

Anil [Kumble] clearly told me about the challenges in terms of conditions. He asked me to be patient. In the first Test after I got a hundred, I did not get a decent spell of bowling. But he knew it could really irk me. He kept on assuring me and told me how it was difficult to get my body going because I was tired.

The thing with Anil is he is very intense and I am also bit of an intense character. So we really hit it off. We had a lot of interesting conversations and shared notes. There were times when we did not agree but there was always an open conversation. I could say I did not agree and Anil is such a person who will listen and come back with a different suggestion. I have always believed that if your questions get answered you become a cricketer. Somebody who is willing to answer and even learn in the process like Anil will definitely help.