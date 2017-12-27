Injury scare for Dhawan

more-in

MUMBAI: Even before the start of the two-month tour to South Africa, India received a blow with Shikhar Dhawan injuring his ankle.

The in-form opener was seen limping in the team hotel on Wednesday evening en route to an injury evaluation along with team physio Patrick Farhart.

While the team preferred to be tight-lipped, a BCCI official said Dhawan’s scan results were awaited but the injured ankle “is likely to rule him out of the first Test”.

If Dhawan does not recover in time for the first Test, set to start in Cape Town on Jan. 5, it would in a way sort out the selection conundrum for the team management.

With M. Vijay and K.L. Rahul being in excellent touch, just like Dhawan, it would have been a tough choice for finalising the opening pair.