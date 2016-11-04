The batsman sustained an injury during the final ODI match against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, who sustained an injury on his right upper quadriceps tendon during the final ODI match against New Zealand at Visakhapatnam on Oct. 29, will be out action for a minimum period of 10-12 weeks, the BCCI said on Friday.

“He will travel to London early next week for specialist consultation with a possibility to undergo surgery. The BCCI medical team will extend all support to Rohit Sharma, to regain full fitness and further contribute to Indian cricket,’’ a release from the cricketing body said.