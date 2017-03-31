Injured R. Ashwin likely to miss entire IPL

The long Test season has taken its toll on M Vijay and R Ashwin

Allrounder R Ashwin is almost certain to miss the entire tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting April 5.

Ashwin, who is grappling with sports hernia, has been advised rest and rehabilitation by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI). Sports hernia is a soft tissue injury – usually a strain or a tear - that occurs in the lower abdomen or the groin area.

The indications are that Ashwin, who plays for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL, will be fit to represent India in the ICC Champions Trophy in England, beginning June 1. India will be defending its title in the competition.

India opener M Vijay, who plays for Kings XI Punjab, is also a doubtful starter for the IPL with shoulder and wrist injuries. India captain Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the first two weeks of the IPL due to a concern in his right shoulder. And the injured KL Rahul has already been ruled out of the tournament.

Given that India figured in as many as 13 homes Tests – against New Zealand, Bangladesh, England and Australia – the schedule put the cricketers under a lot of stress.

They have had to cope with major workload issues. And the tough four-Test series against Australia made enormous physical and mental demands on the cricketers. At the peak of his career now, he scalped a world record 82 Test batsmen in a single season, Ashwin will be missed by his franchise.

In fact, Ashwin skipped Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal and semifinal matches – that followed the Test series against England - because of the same injury.

Even as he took part in the Test series against Australia, Ashwin received treatment to prevent sports hernia from flaring up again.

During the seemingly never-ending season, Ashwin sent down a massive 738.2 overs. There were times when he bowled in pain.

All the cricketers taking part in the IPL are insured against injuries and players, who have suffered injuries while representing India, will be further compensated by the BCCI.

Vijay injured his shoulder while fielding in the final Test against England in Chennai. Like Ashwin, he too missed Tamil Nadu’s knock-out games in the Ranji Trophy.

Then, Vijay was forced to pull out of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru. He returned for the final two Tests.

RCB call up N Jagadeesan

Meanwhile, given that Kohli will be missing in action, at least for the first five or six games, Royal Challengers Bangalore has called up young Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman N. Jagadeesan for trials on Sunday in Bengaluru.

The 21-year Jagadeesan, an attractive strokemaker who can play as a specialist batsman as well, notched up a century for Tamil Nadu against Madhya Pradesh on his Ranji debut.

He then ran up three successive half-centuries in the Deodhar Trophy as Tamil Nadu triumphed. In the Tamil Nadu Premier League last year, Jagadeesan made headlines.

With several marquee Indian names pulling out, many youngsters could receive an opportunity to shine in the IPL.