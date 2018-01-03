India’s matches shifted to UAE

more-in

India’s matches in the upcoming ODI World Cup for the Blind are likely to be shifted from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India is scheduled to open its campaign against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) on January 8. The next day, India is marked to take on Nepal at Faisalabad. India’s next two league matches are in UAE. The final is scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 21.

Sultan Shah, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council chairman, was quoted in a Pakistan media outlet on Wednesday stating that India’s matches have been shifted to UAE. Fixtures hosted by Pakistan, which do not involve India, will be held as per schedule.

G.K. Mahantesh, Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) president, said that the Union Government is unlikely to approve the national team’s travel to Pakistan.

“Ideally, we would like to play against Pakistan, in Pakistan. But the Union Government is unlikely to give us permission. If we do not get a response from the Union Government by Friday, we will take it that our matches have been shifted to the UAE,” Mahantesh said at an event here on Wednesday.