The Indian bowlers’ efforts at making a match of it went in vain as Australia-A pulled off a three-wicket win in a tight chase on the fourth and final day of the first four-day Quadrangular ‘A’ series game at the Allan Border Field here on Sunday.

Despite a delayed start, due to a wet outfield following heavy rain, the hosts chased down the 159-run target.

Opener Cameron Bancroft top scored with an unbeaten 58 off 151 balls to seal the win for the Australians. Bancroft’s knock was laced with half a dozen fours.

Beau Webster returned to the crease today with Bancroft, scoring 30 off 87 balls, before being trapped leg before by Varun Aaron.

Play was abandoned on Saturday due to rain with Australia-A requiring 100 runs to secure a victory and six wickets still in hand.

Earlier on day three, the hosts bowled the Indians out for 156 in the second innings just before the lunch break.

Australia’s three pace bowlers (David Moody, Chadd Sayers and Daniel Worrall) snared three wickets each, with Mitch Swepson grabbing the other to accumulate five for the match.

For India, Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets, while Aaron chipped in with two scalps.

Australia-A captain Peter Handscomb was named Man-of-the-Match following his first innings score of 87 off 93 balls.

The second four-day match will be played on Thursday.

The scores: India-A 230 & 156 lost to Australia-A 228 and 161for seven in 57.3 overs (Cameron Bancroft 58 n.o., Webster 30, Shardul Thakur three for 42). — PTI