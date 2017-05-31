India will not be distracted from title defence: Laxman

more-in

Even as he chose not to comment on the coaching conundrum Indian cricket currently finds itself in, V.V.S. Laxman believed that the team will set aside all distractions as it embarks on its defence of the Champions Trophy title.

Laxman, along with Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, is a member of the cricket advisory panel which appointed Anil Kumble as India coach last year and now has to repeat the process.

High expectations

“You are representing a billion people, there is so much responsibility and expectations,” said Laxman at an event organised by P&G Shiksha, a project aimed at providing free and quality education for children.

“I believe that all the distractions will be kept aside. This is the first time Virat Kohli will be leading the side in an ICC tournament. We also need to remember that the 2019 World Cup is going to be in England. If India can do well in this Champions Trophy, then they will go to the World Cup with a lot of confidence. India definitely has a chance to win the title.”

Laxman’s confidence perhaps stems from the fact that the current team appears to be an upgrade on the outfit which won the title four years ago.

“Definitely more experienced,” Laxman said when asked to compare the two teams. “A lot of players from that side are still part of the core group of this team.

“Take the example of Umesh Yadav — the way he has evolved since 2013... more mature, understands his bowling a lot more. He is not only looking to bowl fast — which has always been his strength — but [he is] also bowling with control.”

However, Laxman cautioned that for success in the one-day format India’s bowling in the middle overs (15 to 40) must be up to the mark.

“In 2013, the bowlers, especially the spinners, were picking up wickets in the middle overs. I am expecting the same [this time]. With the new ball, you can get swing it and pick up wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and [Jasprit] Bumrah are two of the best death bowlers in the world.

“But picking up wickets in the middle overs is very important. Once you do this, then you don’t allow a partnership to blossom.”

“[Ravindra] Jadeja has evolved into a wicket-taking spinner. And Ashwin is a class bowler. So even though the conditions may not assist them, the two are skilled enough to deceive the batsmen,” said Laxman.