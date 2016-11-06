Both the Indian and the West Indian women’s cricket teams were accorded a warm welcome at Gannavaram airport here on Sunday as they arrived to play a six-match series — three One Day Internationals and three Twenty 20 fixtures — beginning from November 10.

Both the teams will practice at the Mulapadu playfield, the venue of the series, which is situated 20 km from Vijayawada.

The ODIs will be held on November 10, 13 and 16 while the Twenty-20 ties will be held on November 18, 20 and 22.

The teams: India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Thirush Kamini, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma Jhulan Goawami, Shikha Pandey Sukanya Parida, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeswari Gayakwad.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shaquana Quintyne, Shakera Selman, Tremayne Smartt.