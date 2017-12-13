India vs Sri Lanka second ODI updates: India wins by 141 runs to level the series 1-1

more-in

India crushed Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the second one-dayer to level the three-match series 1-1 in the second one-dayer of the three-match series in Mohali on Wednesday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma blasted an unbeaten 208 to anchor the Indian innings, while Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) were the other contributors.

Perera wins the toss

Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera won the toss and decided to bowl in the second one day international in Mohali. The overcast conditions made it a very straightforward decision for Perera and India captain Rohit Sharma said he too would have done the same.

India made just one change, replacing Kuldeep Yadav with debutant Washington Sundar. Washington, 18, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, bats left-handed and bowls off-spin. He was impressive for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL last season.

Sri Lanka did not make any changes to their line-up. Sri Lanka won the first match in Dharamsala convincingly by seven wickets after bowling out India for 112.

Preview

The Ajinkya Rahane mystery clouded the Indian team’s preparation ahead of the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium here. On the eve of the match, he presented a desolate figure on Tuesday, even as the rest of the members went through the rituals of nets and fielding drills.

For Rahane, it must be difficult to comprehend the reasons for his exclusion from the playing XI. Only last June, he had scores of 62, 103, 72, 60, 39 in the West Indies when he performed the role of an opener and won the man-of-the-series honours. In the home series against Australia, he justified his place with a sequence of 5, 55, 70, 53, 61 in September, all as an opener.

