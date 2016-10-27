Assessing the loss against New Zealand in the fourth ODI here on Wednesday, India skipper M.S. Dhoni said his team paid for not getting good partnerships going.

The only decent stand in the Indian innings was the one between Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli for the second wicket, which produced 79 runs. Thereafter, wickets fell in a heap and the Indian chase lost its way.

“When you have partnerships going, a lot of stuff becomes easier. And when you lose wickets at those junctures, it adds to the pressure. That is when (opponent) bowlers tend to bowl in right areas and it becomes difficult to rotate (the strike),” Dhoni said after the match.

“Again, in the second innings, once the wicket slows down, it does not come on to the bat that well,” he added.

When asked if the Indian batting is getting too dependent on Virat Kohli, the World Cup-winning captain said the problem really lies in the fact that the Indian team has not played too many ODIs lately. “It’s not like that. If you see the last few months, we have not played much ODIs lately. We only had a Zimbabwe tour in between,” Dhoni said.

“The stats do not exactly reflect the right scenario. Also it is a fact that I have batted at different position in that period. Our top order was batting brilliantly and so everything was very different,” he said.

“Batting down the order on wickets like this when you are chasing is always going to be tough. You will have to give them (the youngsters in the side) more time. After they get more and more games like this they will figure out what suits best for them to chase a total,” the Indian captain said adding that he was disappointed not winning at his hometown.