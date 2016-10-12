His seven-wicket haul gives India the series whitewash with a day to spare.

Minutes before the start of Tuesday’s play at the Holkar Stadium, while the rest of the Indian team was involved in a warm-up game of footie, head coach Anil Kumble and on-song off-spinner R. Ashwin made their way into the middle.

The duo appeared to discuss the possible demons on the wicket, strategising on how to exploit them and hand the local fans, who continued to support Test cricket for the fourth day in succession, an unforgettable Dussehra gift.

Amidst concerns that the bowling unit may not have enough time to finish things off on what was scheduled to be the penultimate day of the series, Ashwin and Co. went on to ensure that they dismantled the New Zealand batting line-up in just a session and half to complete a memorable whitewash by the fourth evening.

Ashwin’s career-best

Ashwin’s career-best of seven for 59, which took his match tally to 13 and a whopping 27 scalps for the series, saw to it that New Zealand’s second innings wound up without too much resistance for the first time in the series after India’s batsmen, led by Cheteshwar Pujara who made an unbeaten hundred, had underlined their dominance.

Starting the day at 18 for no loss, already a hefty lead of 276, M. Vijay and Pujara took their time early on.

After a misunderstanding out in the middle led to Vijay’s dismissal, Pujara was joined by Gautam Gambhir, who had recovered from a sore shoulder that had forced him to retire hurt on the third evening. After that, the runs started flowing as freely as the manner in which the holiday crowd poured into the stands.

The duo appeared to be in no trouble, with Kiwi bowlers trying to play the waiting game. Gambhir, with a remodelled stance, rewound the clock with a couple of trademark flicks and drives.

However, the moment he reached his fifty he attempted an aerial drive off Jeetan Patel, but failed to clear Martin Guptill at short extra-cover.

Pujara, however, continued to mint runs at will.

From 45 off 93 balls at lunch, the classicist upped the ante and completed his eighth hundred off 147 balls to invoke the inevitable declaration.

Faced with a gargantuan target of 476 and four-and-half sessions remaining in the game, New Zealand knew that it was always going to be a losing cause. However, the visitors deployed an aggressive strategy, thus making India’s bowlers work all the more easy.

Umesh Yadav trapped the consistent Tom Latham in the second over of the innings.

The moment Ashwin struck early on in his spell, accounting for Kane Williamson for the fourth time in as many outings this series — this time the Black Caps captain missed a flick off the backfoot to one that turned sharply — the possibility of an early finish was on the cards.

With the pitch starting to aid the spinners with turn and bounce, the Kiwi batsmen played too many shots and ended up gifting their wickets to Ashwin.

To his credit, India’s lead spinner, having read the conditions perfectly, did not try too many tricks.

The fact that the only time the Kiwis seemed to put a price-tag on their wickets was when the last pair was in says it all.

It was fitting that it was Ashwin who ended the game, with a return catch off Trent Boult.

The Kiwi tailender had dug in with B-J Watling in an attempt to stretch things into a fifth day.

But that was not be.