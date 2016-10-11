Chasing an improbable 475 to win, New Zealand were 38 for one in their second innings at tea on day four of the third and final Test in Indore on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at 18 for no loss, India declared their second innings at 216 for 3 after Cheteshwar Pujara (101) scored a century.

New Zealand require 437 runs while India need nine wickets in four sessions remaining in the match.

Brief Scores:

India: 557/5 declared and 216 for 3 declared in 49 overs.

(C Pujara 101 not out, G Gambhir 50; J Patel 2/56)