India set New Zealand 376-run target to win the second cricket Test after the hosts were all out for 263 in their second innings on the fourth day of the match at the Edens Garden here on Monday.

Chasing 376 to win, New Zealand were 55 without loss at lunch on day four of the second cricket Test against India, who were bowled out for 263 in their second innings at the Edens Garden here today.

Resuming at 227 for eight, India added 36 runs to the overnight total with Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out) completing his second consecutive half—century of the game.

Tom Latham (31) and Martin Guptill (24) were at the crease for the visitors.

Brief Score:

India: 316 and 263 all out in 76.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 82, Wriddhiman Saha 58 not out Virat Kohli 45; Matt Henry 3/59, Trent Boult 3/38 Mitchell Santner 3/59).

New Zealand: 204 and 55 for no loss in 16 overs. (Tom Latham 31 batting, Martin Guptill 24 batting).