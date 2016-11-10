Sport » Cricket

Rajkot, November 10, 2016
Updated: November 10, 2016 23:51 IST

Watch out for bounce: Moeen Ali

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Having previously batted lower down the order, Moeen Ali’s work on his batting and the move up has paid dividends. Photo: K.R. Deepak
The Hindu
Having previously batted lower down the order, Moeen Ali’s work on his batting and the move up has paid dividends. Photo: K.R. Deepak
TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket

How long he will occupy the No. 5 slot is not known, but Alastair Cook would definitely be impressed by Moeen’s fine effort.

Moeen Ali bowled six economical overs following his century that swelled England’s score to 537 and he’s looking forward to causing more damage on a pitch that’s predicted to decline.

“I think one has to watch out for the bounce. I think it’s going to get a little bit lower. The cracks are opening up a little bit. It’s a very good pitch. Yesterday and today was very nice. I think the bounce will be a problem. We will see that tomorrow.

“There was a bit of spin there which was nice. What I like about this wicket is that not every ball is spinning and that makes the bowler a bit more dangerous. The last time somehow I picked up some wickets and hopefully I can do that again,” said Moeen.

How long he will occupy the No. 5 slot is not known, but Alastair Cook would definitely be impressed by Moeen’s fine effort.

“I slept really well. I knew I had to get only one more run. I was fine. There is a change in my mentality; before I almost used to give away my wicket.

“In the last few months, I came to bat at number three and I have really taken the responsibility. Obviously last winter I didn’t play that well. I worked hard on my batting this summer. I worked hard at the nets.

“Hopefully you will see the results. The roles we play in this side are very important for the team. In this series I will have to bowl spin and do the batting as well.’’

Moeen has set roles for himself as a batsman. “I think when I was batting No. 7 and 8 I forgot the time I need to bat and the singles and the proper sort of batting mentality. Since I have come to No. 5 I feel I can go back to that now and can bat a long time.

“My aim is to always bat 200 balls and if I can bat 200 balls then I will score a hundred. That’s what I tell myself.’’

Praising Ben Stoke for adopting styles that the situations demand, “We are going to see so much of him with different kind of innings. He can play the sort he did in Cape Town (258 off 198 balls with 30 boundaries and 11 sixes) last year. We have seen him grind out a hundred as well and also play a smart innings.

“I think today was perfect where he chanced his arm a bit. When you play with that freedom and that sort of fearless approach, then you can become a fantastic all-rounder. I enjoy the kind of situations when we are struggling a little bit. It has happened a few times and I feel it brings out the best in me.”

Moeen felt happy that England made India toil. “The good thing is we made them bowl a lot of overs. I think we are pleased with the way we played spin.

“I know there wasn’t much spin but we didn’t just prod around. We used our feet, went back and forth and took the attacking option. I think the wickets are going to get tougher through the series.”

RELATED NEWS

Vijay, Pujara outsmart England spinnersNovember 11, 2016

Stokes adds to India’s woesNovember 10, 2016

Moeen proves his worth at No. 5November 10, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport | Newsletter
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Ben Stokes played a responsible knock and ran up a century.

Three-ton England weighs in with a big total
England's middle-order batsman Moeen Ali completed his century on the second morning, his first century away from home and fourth overall.

India v England: Day Two in pictures
James Anderson’s last Test was against Pakistan at The Oval.

Anderson hopeful of playing second Test against India
Rangana Herath posted figures of 8-63 to help Sri Lanka complete a series whitewash.

Herath takes eight wickets as Sri Lanka seals series whitewash
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India's 500th Test
What is your memorable India Test match moment?
Laxman-Dravid partnership against Aus in 2001
The tied 1986 Chennai match
Kumble's 10-wicket haul at Kotla
Sehwag's 309 against Pakistan in Multan
Other (Tell us below)

Tennis

Murray celebrates rise to the top with Paris Masters title

Djokovic out of Paris, Murray two wins from No.1

Wawrinka ousted, Murray struggles at ATP Paris Masters

Wildcards for Karman and three others

Where do Rafa and Roger go from here?

Kirshan to meet Leston in final

Mohit, Anirudh star in SRM’s triumph

Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Riddhi rallies to beat Abhilasha

Aditya stuns Dev

Rampuria shocks Dahiya

SRM in last four

No time to relax for Murray

Thamchaiwat ousts Strakhova

Football

Indians are hard-working and eager to learn: Zambrotta

FC Goa looks to break winless streak at home

Our entire focus is on grassroots level: AIFF chief

Malouda double dumps Chennaiyin

Proud of recruiting players only from Basque region: Athletic Bilbao president

Guimaraes cautious ahead of derby

We have no point to prove: Nasser Al Khater

Vineeth does it for Kerala Blasters

Chhetri back in Mumbai City FC colours

Coppell’s innovative proposal

Races

Devoted Eyes and Godsent impress

Serjeant At Arms, La Dona, Coldstream, Ayrton and Intrepid Warrior shine

Motherland and Celtic Prince impress

Talladega, Hall Of Famer and Arrogant Approach please

Bengaluru races cancelled

Prevalent Force, Sporting Pleasure, Secret Pursuit and Aizaan impress

Madras races cancelled

Goldberg excels

Cataleya, Zinfandelle show out

Augustus maintains form

It’s not Ashwin’s responsibility to get all wickets: Jadeja

Vijay, Pujara outsmart England spinners

Stokes adds to India’s woes

Watch out for bounce: Moeen Ali

Statistical highlights of India-England first Test

Dravid pads up for another challenge

What's Yusuf Pathan like off the field?

India must compensate for cancelling bilateral series: PCB

We can win if we bat well tomorrow: Pujara

Veda, Mithali star for India



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during his century knock during the first Test against England at Rajkot on Friday. Photo: K.R. Deepak

We can win if we bat well tomorrow: Pujara

India also lost Amit Mishra in the final over to be 319 for four at stumps, still 218 runs behind England. »