IN RIGHT EARNEST: The fantastic facilities at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium should enthuse the Indian cricketers, who prepare for the first Test against England.

The facilities at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium (SCA) have surprised many, including the visitors.

The England team management was more than happy to see 14 batting nets —12 natural and one each of artificial turf and cement.

“The facilities here have been fantastic, we have everything in our favour to prepare well,’’ said England fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Those who have experienced the net facility on the 30-acre plot have only nice words to say and this has thrilled Niranjan Shah, the long-time secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association.

“It’s a big and ultimate occasion for us. It’s an honour for the association to be awarded Test status.

“My vision was to create a modern cricket stadium and I have done that. The feedback from all has been very good,’’ said Shah.

Shah added: “We have improved the infrastructure as per the BCCI guidelines. We have successfully conducted ODI, Twenty20 and also the IPL matches.

“I am lucky and very happy that a big match against England is going to be played. I am excited.’’

It’s the lack of enthusiasm from the locals that has somewhat disappointed Shah. “The ticket sales have not been good, but in the next two days we hope it will pick up. The Diwali holidays have just ended and a lot of people stay outside the city.”

“Tickets are being sold online and also over the counter. The capacity of the stadium is 28000. We expect around 15000 to show up on the first day.”

The SCA will be selling T-Shirts, posters, autograph books, coffee mugs to commemorate the first Test here. Teams and officials will be presented silver coins.