Even as the Indian team was practising at the outer facility of the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium (SCA), about five women workers were ordered to give another crop to the pitch that had decent grass cover until 4 P M on Monday.

Until Sunday Dhiraj Parsana — West Zone member, BCCI Ground and Pitches Committee with the association’s Rasiklal Makvana — were in charge of preparation of the pitch and ground. Daljeet Singh, the Chairman of the committee, arrived here late on Sunday and he was seen supervising all activity on Monday afternoon. The workers used brush and in a matter of minutes the grass top disappeared from certain areas of the pitch.

The day time temperature of 34 and 36 degree Celsius is likely to contribute to the wear and tear of the pitch and pave the way for the spinners to come in a big way. Most of the Indian bowlers have played here and have an idea of how the pitch will behave; moreover Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, the local heroes, will always be there to advice captain Virat Kohli and the bowlers.

With the ICC coming down hard and terming the pitch at Jamtha “poor’’ last year, associations in India do not want another tiff with the ICC. England’s Stuart Broad said runs were scored in the India-New Zealand three Test series, unlike the low scoring series against South Africa.