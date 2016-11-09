India vs England

VALUAbLE INPUTS: Ravindra Jadeja’s local knowledge will come in handy for India in the first Test.

Whether it is the Race Course ground or the SCA Stadium at Khanderi, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja have had a great time in the middle.

Pujara has made plenty of runs while Jadeja has taken a lot of wickets on these tracks.

The third actor in the show is Rasiklal Makvana (father of Saurashtra off-spinner Kamlesh), who has a knack of preparing pitches that suit both Pujara and Jadeja.

Both made the India cut based on their performances here. The duo could be consulted more often than not as the first Test enters the second, third and fourth days.

The pitch was covered for two or three hours (Monday and Tuesday) to retain the moisture underneath the pitch.

“The pitch will become a slow turner as the match advances... it all depends on the severity of the heat,” said an official involved in the preparation of pitch.