England captain Alastair Cook said he has no idea of how the pitch will behave, but it can change a lot.

The wicket was covered for better part of Tuesday. “Seeing the wicket from this side, it can change quite a lot.”

Is Haseeb Hammed going to open the batting, and Ben (Duckett) to bat at No. 4?

Haseeb has impressed everyone in this trip. You often wonder a 19-year-old to be overawed, and he has not been on this tour. He has looked really good in the nets. He did not shirk his 12th-man duties; look more experienced than his age suggests.

It’s not an ideal situation, giving Duckett two games at the top and then change. He is an unflappable character. He had three tough innings and played a really good innings at the top of the order. He has played all his cricket in the middle-order apart from the last year or so. He can bat anywhere. It is never ideal to chop and change.

On the talk of quitting captaincy

When someone asks how long you see yourself captaining the side, you don’t normally know, do you? It could be two months, it could be this series, could be six years. It will be series-by-series like how I have been going about the business in the last two years. Every series, I keep saying it is going to define you. It’s a big series against India, we have played some very good cricket. This side has exceeded expectations and hope to do the same in the next six or seven weeks.

On R. Ashwin

His strength and confidence is sky high after the number of wickets he has taken in the last year or so in Indian conditions. Cricket is a funny game. A lot of it is played in the mind. He knows his game better than he was three years ago...of experience and craft. You don’t become a world class spinner overnight, it takes a lot of time. Graeme Swann is probably the best example. For us, he made his debut early, (after) 8-9 years of wilderness, he said it helped him develop his spin bowling. Probably, Ashwin has done that.

On the challenge of playing spin

Losing 10 wickets in a session (against Bangladesh at Mirpur) was an eye-opener. A lot of people have not played in such conditions. Things can change very, very quickly. Dealing with pressure with men around the bat when you first go in is tough. We are used to having three slips, two gullies, a short leg, and the guy bowling a lot seamers at us. And here you have a guy bowling a lot of spin, that’s the challenge we had in Bangladesh and we have it here.