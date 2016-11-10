The left-arm spinner, who can be a dangerous customer on turning tracks, has taken 85 wickets in a little over three-and-a-half-years.

Ravindra Jadeja, who sent down 30 overs and picked up three wickets, mirrored the thoughts of the discerning who feel that India has its task cut out on the third and fourth days of the opening Test match here.

Taken off after Ben Stokes hammered him for two fours in his 22nd over — he had bowled 21 on the first day — Jadeja said, “whatever runs on the board, we have to score. Tomorrow is crucial, we have to play good, normal and positive cricket. Play according to the merit of the ball and not plan too much.”

The left-arm spinner, who can be a dangerous customer on turning tracks and has taken 85 wickets, said, “As the game progresses, the pitch will become a little slow. After two days, there will be footmarks and the ball will turn.

“The centre part is still the same, but the sides will assist slow turn. Hopefully the wicket remains the same. In the first two days, the ball was coming on to the bat; there was bounce for fast bowlers.”

Jadeja shrugged off a question about the mounting pressure on the other bowlers with R. Ashwin not able to strike after the first session on Wednesday.

“Nothing like that. There are five bowlers, and that includes me. All have the responsibility to take wickets. It’s not just Ashwin's. On a particular day, good bowlers don’t take wickets. Half-chances and catches are dropped. It is part of the game.”

Referring to the catches Ben Stokes gave and were dropped [by Wriddhiman Saha] he said, “Ben played really well, according to the merit of the ball. He was struggling a bit against Umesh [Yadav]. After that, he played calmly. In cricket, catches are dropped. He got a 100. Stokes got a lot of chances. It is part of the game, it happens with everyone. It is nothing new.”