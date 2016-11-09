Sourav Ganguly is convinced India can tame England’s challenge as the five-match series begins at Rajkot on Wednesday.

He has his reasons too and discussed them with The Hindu.

How do you rate England?

England has a good record against India but I don't think they will be able to hold on to it this time. They are a good side in conditions when the ball is doing a bit. When their fast bowlers come in. They don't have (Monty) Panesar, no (Graeme) Swann. It will be very difficult to get 20 wickets.

Do you say that because of England's showing in Bangladesh?

A little bit of that. The composition is such, their spin attack is such, that they have not been able to do well (in Bangladesh). Swann and Panesar on that wicket would have got Bangladesgh for 100.

Do you have to play spin well only to succeed in the sub-continent?

You have to spin well. And not only spin well, you have to make sure you play spin well. The only time India was under pressure in the sub-continent was when Swann and Panesar played and Shane Warne was at his best. Never before and never after has India been under pressure. That sums up the story.

Will India press for spinner-friendly pitches against England?

Virat is on the right track. I had that experience in Kolkata (when India played New Zealand recently). Not once did he call up and say I need a turner. I don't think he has asked for turners and I don't think that any of the Tests in the series against New Zealand have been square turners.

I am just worried about Visakhapatnam in this series. Other four wickets will be good I am sure. A good wicket must allow turn on day three and four. That's Indian conditions for you. You don't go to New Zealand and not expect the ball to seam on day one.

Is Kohli a leader?

Virat is a leader. He'll be a good leader. He gets runs himself, is passionate, wants to create a team that will win overseas. I get the right vibes when I hear him speak. He is very honest; honest with his selections, honest with his players. That's more important in a leader. You get respect by doing that.

What would you tell Kohli?

Do what he has been doing all this while. He has done fantastically well on away trips. People would say he encountered weak sides (in West Indies, in Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home) but he has done nothing wrong. He'll of course be tested once the series against Australia is over, because the next two years he will only be away. That's the real test for the Virat-Kumble partnership.

Is winning away from home everything?

Not just winning away from home. It's got to be both. It's not like that always. You just run through the teams in home conditions and when you get difficult conditions overseas you just get rolled over.

A good team is good in all conditions. A good team competes well in overseas conditions. Like it happened when we started (under his captaincy) in Australia, South Africa. We simple got rolled over. We just didn't know what it required to win in Australia. Then the transformation happened. India has not been tested yet under Kohli.

How do you assess India's pace attack?

Mohammed Shami is exceptional. Ishant (Sharma) has huge experience and will take the mantle. In difficult conditions they too would be tested. I have tremendous regard for Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). He picks up five wickets, gets dropped, comes back and takes his five wickets. He has a terrific attitude. They are all in good hands (of Kohli).

Is Hardik Pandya the all-rounder India has been waiting for?

Hardik is a gamble the selectors have taken. In India we don't get all-rounders. So, no harm in giving him a try. You may create an all-rounder. All good sides have an all-rounder. The thing about all-rounders is they can bat well. Hardik bowls at 140. If he continues to do that, can bat well, he can be a rare cricketer. He has to be given the opportunities and hope he justifies them too.