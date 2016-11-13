England lead India by 260 runs with eight wickets in hand

England were 211 for 2 in their second innings at lunch on the final day of the opening Test against India in Rajkot on Sunday.

At lunch, Alastair Cook was batting on 106 along with Ben Stokes on 6.

England have a lead of 260 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Score:

England 1st innings: 537 & 211 for 2 in 66 overs (Alastair Cook 106 batting, Haseeb Hameed 82; Amit Mishra 2/38).

India 1st innings: 488 all out.