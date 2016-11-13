TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket

England lead India by 260 runs with eight wickets in hand

England were 211 for 2 in their second innings at lunch on the final day of the opening Test against India in Rajkot on Sunday.

At lunch, Alastair Cook was batting on 106 along with Ben Stokes on 6.

England have a lead of 260 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Score:

England 1st innings: 537 & 211 for 2 in 66 overs (Alastair Cook 106 batting, Haseeb Hameed 82; Amit Mishra 2/38).

India 1st innings: 488 all out.

RELATED NEWS

England take lead, first Test heads towards drawNovember 12, 2016

England has to do it all in six hours November 12, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Sunday's washout provides some welcome relief for the embattled Aussies and captain Steve Smith, who face an uphill task trying to salvage the second Test.

AUS v SA: Play abandoned due to heavy rain in Hobart
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be making his comeback from injury in the game against Mumbai.

Bhuvneshwar: 'Managing additional workload will be important'
Virat Kohli (left) will count on his prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (right) to strike early on the fifth day.

Vijay: 'We will look for wickets on final day'
Rohit Sharma suffered an injury on his right thigh in the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit undergoes successful surgery
More »
go back to thehindu.com