In an unusual occurrence, India were handed a five-run penalty after Ravindra Jadeja got a second warning for running on the pitch on day two of the third cricket Test against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday.

The hosts were penalised in what turned out to be the penultimate over of the innings which was declared at 557 for five in 169 overs.

Jadeja, facing pacer Trent Boult, ran straight down the middle of the pitch attracting a second warning from umpire Bruce Oxenford and with it a penalty of five runs for his team.

As a result of the penalty, New Zealand were awarded five runs even before the the start of their first innings.

Quite a lot of rough was generated towards the end of day’s play, encouraging Indian spinners R Ashwin and Jadeja himself.