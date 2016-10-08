India brings in Gautam Gambhir and Umesh Yadav in place of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India scored their first 50 runs in 12 overs and then only 15 in 10 overs besides the all important wicket of Gambhir. What a comeback from the Kiwi bowlers.

The New Zealand bowlers bounced back to remove Gautam Gambhir for 29. Trent Boult is the bowler. Virat Kohli is the new man in. India are 60 for 2

After the dismissal of Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir and Cheteshwar Pujara held fort for India and did not allow the Kiwi bowlers to dominate them. They both added 26 runs. Gambhir, in particular, is playing beautifully and look to score a big one in this game as he comes back into the side after two years. India are 52 for 1.

After making a brisk start, Murali Vijay was dismissed by Patel, the first wicket for spin of the match. India are 26 for 1 with Gambhir on 16 is still at the crease. Excellent catch at short-leg by Latham. Pujara is the new man.

After electing to bat, the Indian openers Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay had no difficulty in handling the pace bowlers from New Zealand.

After four overs India are 26 for no loss with Vijay on 10 and Gambhir on 16 at the crease. Gambhir smashed two sixes in one over off the bowling of Matt Henry.

India elected to bat after winning the toss in the third cricket Test against New Zealand with veteran opener Gautam Gambhir making a comeback into the Indian playing XI after more than two years.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was also included in the side due to an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For New Zealand, regular skipper Kane Williamson is back in the side while all-rounder Jimmy Neesham made it to the XI in place of pacer Neil Wagner.

Teams

India: Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wk), Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.