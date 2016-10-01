"The Perth (2008) victory was remarkable and then never we looked back," said Kumble on Friday.

India coach Anil Kumble said their was a change in the mindset of the players and an injection of self-belief in the team skippered by Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking at a talk show to mark India’s 500th Test and the country’s 250th home Test, Kumble said the Indian team grew in confidence after recording some fine victories.

“Our generation became a lot more resilient after going through different challenges. The Kolkata Test (2001) changed our mindset and the Headingley Test (2002) was probably when we thought we could win abroad.

“The Perth (2008) victory was remarkable and then never we looked back,” said Kumble on Friday.

“It is difficult to pick the best moment. But the Headingly Test was a defining moment for me and Indian cricket. It continued from that.”

Ganguly said he was fortunate to lead some fabulous players. “These were great people whose hearts were in the right place. They changed the face of Indian cricket. Viru (Virender Sehwag) was at top with his batting and when one had to bowl, you knew you had the one (Kumble) who can bowl and give you a wicket on any surface. He used to say ‘You give me runs on the scoreboard and I will win you Tests.’ He did exactly did that.

“It was my honour to lead them and also Rahul (Dravid), Sachin (Tendulkar), Harbhajan (Singh)... It was a golden generation. We were blessed with exceptional talents. They have made Indian cricket superior.

Showering praise on Sehwag, Ganguly said, “He changed the batting mindset of people around the world. If you see today’s era, if cricketers don’t get runs quickly there is criticism. It all started with guys like Sehwag, (Matthew) Hayden and maybe (Justin) Langer to an extent. Maybe Gilchrist in one-day cricket ODIs.”

Referring to Tendulkar, Ganguly said, “He loved to only bat and shop. He would get a Test hundred and next day you would see him in an Armani or Versace store and putting it up in the wardrobe. He was very fond of his clothes and has a great wardrobe.”

Sehwag acknowledged Ganguly’s leadership ability. “Dada had only one motive — to win overseas and become number one. His captaincy was attacking and he backed his boys. I remember having dinner with Gambhir and he told me, ‘You would play the next four matches, performance would not matter, just go and give your 100 per cent.’ We were content.”

Sehwag said mindset was crucial. “Mindset is important. Cricket has not changed but it’s the mindset that has. I never had fear of losing my place as my captain would tell me just go out there and play freely. A captain played a big role, be it Sourav, Kumble or M.S. Dhoni. Every successful player has an equally great captain behind him.”

Former India captain Kapil Dev said he “never thought we could reach the pinnacle of Test cricket so quickly. After 200 (Tests) we never looked back.” Kapil said the mindset of the players was different in the past. “In the 1970s and 1980s we did not have the right mindset. Things started moving and cricket kept on changing from the Sunil Gavaskar era.