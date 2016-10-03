Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his wicket the wicket of Ross Taylor during the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand in Kolkata on Monday.

He has played 185 international matches - 38 Tests, 102 ODIs and 45 T20 internationals, so far.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday bagged his 400th wicket in all forms of cricket, by claiming the wicket of Ross Taylor in the second Test between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He has played 185 international matches so far.

For the record, he has played 38 Tests, scalping 206 wickets at an average of 25.06. His best in Tests is 7 for 66. He has taken 19 five-wicket hauls and 5 10-wicket hauls in Tests.

In the 102 ODIs, he has taken 142 wickets at an average of 31.73. His economy in ODIs is very impressive at 4.85. His best being 4 for 25.

In the 45 T20 internationals, he has taken 52 wickets at an average of 22.19. His economy rate is 6.91 and his best being 4 for 8.