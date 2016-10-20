While India has gone in with an unchanged team, New Zealand has made three changes.

Welcome to the live updates of the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday. India leads the five-match series 1-0.

Live Updates

---------------------------------------------

25th over (131/2 || K Williamson 78 off 86 | R Taylor 4 off 16): Another quiet over here. The Latham wicket seems to have put the Kiwis in a bit of a defensive mode, as Axar bowls out a quiet 4-run over.

24th over (127/2 || K Williamson 75 off 83 | R Taylor 3 off 12): Bumrah trying to upset the momentum the Kiwis have got going here. He trips Williamson up with a full delivery on the legs, following it up with a short one outside off, and another yorker that Williamson couldn't have driven if it were a three-wheeled toy car. The one shot that Williamson gets off the pitch, Kohli swoops down on and narrowly misses the stumps. Just the 1 run and 5 great balls off it.

23rd over (126/2 || K Williamson 74 off 79 | R Taylor 3 off 11): Here's a good opportunity for the spinners to work their way back into this game, with Taylor new at the crease. Axar continues to mix it up with his pace and lengths. Just 3 more off the over.

22nd over (123/2 || K Williamson 72 off 77 | R Taylor 2 off 7): Hello, there seem to be some soft spots in the pitch today, as one keeps low from Bumrah and takes an under-edge from Ross Taylor's attempted square-cut, narrowly missing the stumps.

21st over (120/2 || K Williamson 71 off 75 | R Taylor 0 off 3):Kedhar Jadhav gets to roll his arm over now. Begins with a half-tracker that is pulled for four. But hello! He has broken through here, trapping Latham (46 from 46). LBW. This guy seems to have carried his golden arm over from the previous match.

20th over (115/1 || K Williamson 66 off 73 | T Latham 46 off 45):Williamson giving Axar the treatment here. An exquisite four played on the up through the covers is followed up with a confident sweep-shot that takes a brilliant dive from Pandya to save the boundary at Deep-midwicket.

19th over (108/1 || K Williamson 59 off 69 | T Latham 46 off 43): Mishra flighting generously now. Courageous given he has been lofted with the turn twice today already. Latham ends the Mishra over with a superb four through the covers.

18th over (102/1 || K Williamson 58 off 68 | T Latham 41 off 38): These two Kiwi batsmen seem to have got the measure of the Indian spinners on this track. 3 comfortable runs off the over.

17th over (99/1 || K Williamson 57 off 65 | T Latham 39 off 35): Mishra is not looking too comfortable out there as he gets carted for a six by Latham now, over deep square leg. Immediately gets flatter length-wise.

16th over (90/1 || K Williamson 56 off 64 | T Latham 31 off 30): Axar loses out on an LBW appeal with a skiddy armer that might just have gone down leg. Close call, though.

15th over (85/1 || K Williamson 55 off 61 | T Latham 27 off 27): Amit Mishra comes on now. And gets taken for runs straight away, swept away for four by Williamson en route to his fifty. And another one gets to the mid-on boundary over the infield for four. 8 runs off the over.

14th over (77/1 || K Williamson 47 off 55 | T Latham 27 off 27): Ooh, Williamson survives a tough chance there, as he mishits it to mid-off, where Pandya nearly gets under it. Will go down as a dropped chance. Latham now gets going with a gentle forward push, which catches the outer half of the bat and ambles away for four through the covers.

13th over (71/1 || K Williamson 46 off 51 | T Latham 22 off 25): The well-settled Williamson taking the initiative here. Starts off with a cracking square-drive for four and follows it up with a crisp lofted on-drive for six and then glides another four, deflecting Axar through gully.

12th over (55/1 || K Williamson 31 off 46 | T Latham 21 off 24): Another quiet over as Bumrah gets some tights lines in

11th over (53/1 || K Williamson 30 off 43 | T Latham 20 off 21): Axar mixing it up here with the pace, and just 3 runs off it.

10th over: That was a good over for the Kiwis, as Williamson lashed a four of Pandya that could easily have been caught at chest height by a First Slip.

9th over: Bumrah into the attack. Williamson hits a boundary. It's now raining boundaries. Oh! low kept unplayable delivery from Bumrah. New Zealand 43 for 1.

8th over: Pandya continues, strays on the leg-side, Williamson taps it and the ball races to the boundary. New Zealand 39 for 1

7th over: Umesh continues. Lathan caresses the ball through covers for boundary. Excellent shot from the left-hander. Umesh is little bit expensive till now. Another boundary to end the over. New Zealand 34 for 1.

6th over: Pandya continues, starts with a wide. Blazing shot by Williamson through covers for a boundary. New Zealand 25 for 1.

5th over: Umesh continues. Another excellent over from the Indian bowler. Latham pulls a short ball from Umesh for bounday. New Zealand 20 for 1.

4th over: Pandya continues. Excellent over from the youngster. New Zealand 15 for 1.

3rd over: Umesh continues. Umesh and Pandya are bowling in the right areas till now. Yet another boundary in this over. Williamson and Latham are trying to build a partnership here. Kiwis 13 for 1.

2nd over: Pandya shares the new ball with Umesh Yadav. New Zealand 7 for 1.

1 st over: Umesh Yadav strikes early for India by removing the dangerous Martin Guptill. New Zealand 5 for 1.

India won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla here today.

While India named an unchanged team, New Zealand made three changes with Doug Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi making way for Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Anton Devcich.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry