After hard-working New Zealand bowlers put the host on the backfoot.

A batsman’s perseverance and application never go unrewarded at the Eden Gardens.

Even on the newly-laid track offering variable bounce, the dependable duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scripted India’s revival on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

The 141-run fourth-wicket partnership between Pujara (87) and Rahane (77) was the crux of India’s middle-order resilience, which enabled the host to recover from 46 for three and close the day at 239 for seven in 86 overs after electing to bat. Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were at the crease when bad light stopped play.

Sharing a similar journey in Test cricket, Pujara and Rahane scored their 10th and ninth half-centuries respectively and joined hands for more than three hours to bail India out of deep trouble.

In 17 years no team had lost three wickets in the morning session of a Test at the Eden Gardens. The relaid pitch had little contribution in the early collapse of the Indian innings.

Disastrous start



The disastrous start was because of some fine exhibition of seam bowling by the New Zealanders, who were handled well by stand-in skipper Ross Taylor in the absence of an unwell Kane Williamson. Poor shot selection was the other reason.

Trent Boult generated massive movement and mixed it up with deliveries coming back into the batsmen. However, it was the disciplined Matt Henry who attacked the off stump and tasted success.

Shikhar Dhawan, chosen ahead of Gautam Gambhir to replace K.L. Rahul, tentatively tried to cut Henry and played-on in the second over.

M. Vijay and Pujara inspired some confidence even as the Kiwi bowlers extracted bounce and swing. However, before India could do any damage with a second-wicket stand, Henry produced beauty of a delivery to get rid of Vijay.

A good length delivery moved a little to kiss Vijay’s outside edge and land in wicketkeeper B-J. Watling’s gloves.

Spectacular catch



Captain Virat Kohli fell cheaply in his bid to drive an away going ball from Boult. Tom Latham dived to his right to take a spectacular catch.

Pujara, who survived an appeal for lbw off Boult, played with composure, defended solidly and rarely went for a false shot. After getting used to the slow pace and varying bounce, he scored 17 delectable boundaries — confident drives on either side, copybook cuts and step-out shots.

Rahane complemented Pujara well after putting to rest his initial doubts about the bounce. The two provided more assurance as they batted through the second session after India managed 57 for three in the first period.

Rahane maintained a decent balance between valuing his wicket and gathering runs, resulting in a fractional improvement in the scoring rate. On 33, Rahane got a reprieve when Doug Bracewell spilled a difficult chance in Jeetan Patel’s first over. The Mumbai batsman, who fell on the ground while avoiding a bouncer from Wagner, hit 11 fours, most of them off Patel.

The hard-working New Zealand bowlers bounced back in the final session with left-arm seamer Neil Wagner providing the breakthrough.

Pujara, who scored his third consecutive half-century and survived another close lbw shout off Mitchell Santner on 58, perished to an uppish shot. He was snared by Martin Guptill at short-cover.

Rohit Sharma again fell early as Patel, who was playing a Test after more than three years and offered subtle variations switching between spinning and straightish deliveries, claimed his first wicket. He trapped Rahane in front to celebrate his comeback.

Henry picked up his third wicket trapping the fast-scoring R. Ashwin leg before.