TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket

Following are milestone Tests in Indian cricketing history over the past 84 years.

Following are milestone Tests in Indian cricketing history over the past 84 years.

1st Test: 1932

Captain: CK Nayudu; Opposition: England; Venue: Lord’s; Result: Lost by 158 runs

100th Test: 1967

Captain: Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi; Opposition: England; Venue: Edgbaston; Result: Lost by 132 runs

200th Test: 1982-83

Captain: Sunil Gavaskar; Opposition: Pakistan; Venue: Lahore; Result: Drawn

300th Test: 1996-97

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar; Opposition: South Africa; Venue: Ahmedabad; Result: Won by 64 runs

400th Test: 2006

Captain: Rahul Dravid; Opposition: West Indies; Venue: Kingston; Result: Won by 49 runs

Performance over the years — after every 100 Tests

Tests 1-100

Won: 10; Lost: 40; Drawn: 50

Tests: Till 200th

Won: 35; Lost: 72; Drawn: 93

Tests: Till 300th

Won: 56; Lost: 98; Drawn: 145

Tests: Till 400th

Won: 88; Lost 129; Drawn: 182

Test: Till 499th

Won: 129; Lost: 157; Drawn: 212.

RELATED NEWS

Live: Santner dismisses RahulSeptember 22, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Anurag Thakur was chosen as the BCCI's representative to the ICC and ACC.

BCCI AGM decisions subject to SC order
BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke defended the BCCI’s initiative of selecting selectors through a “thorough scanning process”.

BCCI's new selection committee raises eyebrows
MSK Prasad said honesty and impartiality is what's required to be a good selector.

MSK Prasad: 'Number of matches played not important'
Kane Williamson talks to the media ahead of the first Test match in Kanpur.

Williamson hoping to build on World T20 performance
More »
go back to thehindu.com