Following are milestone Tests in Indian cricketing history over the past 84 years.
1st Test: 1932
Captain: CK Nayudu; Opposition: England; Venue: Lord’s; Result: Lost by 158 runs
100th Test: 1967
Captain: Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi; Opposition: England; Venue: Edgbaston; Result: Lost by 132 runs
200th Test: 1982-83
Captain: Sunil Gavaskar; Opposition: Pakistan; Venue: Lahore; Result: Drawn
300th Test: 1996-97
Captain: Sachin Tendulkar; Opposition: South Africa; Venue: Ahmedabad; Result: Won by 64 runs
400th Test: 2006
Captain: Rahul Dravid; Opposition: West Indies; Venue: Kingston; Result: Won by 49 runs
Performance over the years — after every 100 Tests
Tests 1-100
Won: 10; Lost: 40; Drawn: 50
Tests: Till 200th
Won: 35; Lost: 72; Drawn: 93
Tests: Till 300th
Won: 56; Lost: 98; Drawn: 145
Tests: Till 400th
Won: 88; Lost 129; Drawn: 182
Test: Till 499th
Won: 129; Lost: 157; Drawn: 212.