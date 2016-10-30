This initiative — Nayi Soch — is part of a new campaign started by Star India in collaboration with the BCCI.

The Indian cricketers wore jerseys bearing their mother’s names instead of their own in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Stadium inV Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

This initiative — Nayi Soch — is part of a new campaign started by Star India in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to highlight the importance of mothers in our lives.

Commenting on the development, Chairman and CEO of Star India Uday Shankar said: “This is the first time in the world that a team jersey is being used to power social change. Star Plus has taken an unprecedented leap in its Nayi Soch or new way of thinking. We compliment the BCCI and the Indian team for such a transformational collaboration.”

“The Indian cricketers sporting their mothers’ names make for a powerful and emotive statement and we are thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket team for partnering with us on this idea. It will support the voice of the emerging Indian women and inspire millions to acknowledge and celebrate the identity and role of women in India,” he added.

BCCI chief Anurag Thakur also shared his views and said: “Time and again women have proved their mettle and history has been the witness of their greatness. Once a woman becomes a mother, her entire life gets dedicated towards her children. She plays an equally or rather greater role in shaping the future of her children.”

“With this initiative in collaboration with Star India — ‘Nayi Soch’, our endeavour is to honour each and every woman. The Indian team will be sporting their mother’s name on the jerseys for the fifth ODI against New Zealand with intent to thank all the mothers for their efforts and sacrifices,” he added.