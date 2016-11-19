A BLIP: The normally reliable Wriddhiman Saha has not been having a good time with the big gloves. Photo: K.R. Deepak

When Wriddhiman Saha missed a stumping of Ben Stokes here on Saturday, it was the third occasion in the series that the Indian ’keeper had reprieved the English all-rounder.

Saha put down Stokes twice, in quick succession, in the first Test at Rajkot and fluffed a stumping here when R. Ashwin sold a ‘dummy’ to the Englishman.

Is the normally reliable and technically-sound Saha suffering from a loss of confidence behind the stumps? Or have chinks crept into his methods?

The Hindu caught up with former India wicket-keeper batsman Kiran More to find the answers.

More said: “Saha is a very good wicket-keeper but he made one mistake today. He was watching the batsman [Stokes] and not the ball. That is why he could not complete the stumping.”

There was another instance on Friday when Ashwin spun one between bat and pad, and the ball went for four byes.

In Saha’s defence, More said: “It is easier to keep to a leg-spinner or a left-arm spinner than an off-spinner. An off-spinner gets the ball to spin into the right-hander which means the ball can come off the inside pad, the inside edge, the thigh pad or between bat and pad. It can be hard.”

He added, “The ball coming in is always harder to keep when standing up. Then, when you expect the ball to spin in, it straightens. A ’keeper has to read the ball from the hand.”

Dwelling on Saha’s two misses in Rajkot, both involving Stokes and seamer Umesh Yadav, More said: “Both catches fell off Saha’s gloves. The second catch was easier. It was a matter of positioning and timing. The fact that the ball was skidding through at Rajkot did not help him either.”

“A wicket-keeper has to stay low and keep the hands low to the pacemen in these conditions. The edges, on a lot of occasions, hardly carry. The ball does turn and jump for the spinners and even as you rise with the ball, your gloves have to remain low. If your gloves are high, it is very difficult to bring them down. If they are lower, you can take them up naturally.”

He felt Saha would bounce back. “He is the best wicket-keeper in the country and such a useful batsman. I am sure he will come out of it. I have been through these phases myself. At this level, it’s a mental thing.”

The message was clear — give Saha the time and space to regain his belief with the big gloves.