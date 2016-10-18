Hardik Pandya casts a fond yet critical eye on his ODI debut

Making a debut is always tricky business. Especially in Indian cricket where new players get few chances to make an impression and have to deliver as much as possible in the little time available.

For someone who had a forgettable beginning in one format, it is natural to be nervous at the commencement of another. Hardik Pandya ensured that the start to his ODI career would be nothing like his international T20 debut.

In his maiden One-Day International here on Sunday night, the 23-year old picked up the Man of the Match award for a three-wicket haul, bringing closure to the 11-ball, 19-run over he bowled in Australia in January this year.

He did go for three fours in his first over, triggering visions of an encore before he got his first ODI wicket when Martin Guptill edged to second slip Rohit Sharma.

“Honestly, I was not trying to get him there (in the slips) but a wicket is a wicket and I will take that any way,” said Pandya.

“Yeah, I got him out, but I actually wanted him to nick one and get caught behind.”

It is a measure of his planning and the desire to execute it to perfection that Pandya was keener on analysing his first ODI scalp than celebrating it.

He explained that getting the length of the ball right was the most critical, and that the pace that he generated was more a bonus than the focus.

“I did not want to bowl 140-plus or anything, but I’m now getting used to bowling in the 140s. Bowling just beyond the good-length area and short of the full-length spot was the key,” Pandya said, concurring with what skipper M.S. Dhoni had said earlier.

“The ball was doing a lot; it was swinging, so I knew that if I pitched it in the right areas something would happen. I wanted to bowl with a rhythm, and in the process the ball was flying.”

Pandya also praised his captain for support from behind the stumps.

“Mahi was backing me all the time, telling me I was doing good and bowling well even when I went for runs in the first few overs,” Pandya said.

“Two balls went for fours in the first over but I still backed myself; [I sensed] that something would happen and it did.”

It is also a sign of Pandya’s immense confidence in himself that, despite being ignored for the experimental side to Zimbabwe in June, he felt he would make his debut here even before it was formally announced.

“I had a feeling in the nets that I might get my debut, but there was still a little nervousness on whether I would get to play or not,” he said.

“I got to know in the meeting [that I would play], and I will cherish this for a long time.”