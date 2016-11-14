India trounces Windies

END OF A GOOD KNOCK: The West Indies’s Deandra Dottin, who was the top scorer of the match with 63, messes up a reverse sweep to be bowled by Jhulan Goswami.

Mithali and Smriti ensure the host seals the series

Two quickfire knocks — by skipper Mithali Raj (45, 51b, 6x4, 1x6) and opener Smriti Mandhana (44, 62b, 6x4, 1x6) — and a gritty 63-run partnership for the second wicket helped Indian women post a five-wicket win in the second one-dayer against the West Indies at the Mulapadu cricket field here on Sunday. India, now leading 2-0, has clinched the three-match series.

Chasing the target of 154, India romped home with 12 overs to spare.

India was off to flying start with Smriti hitting 16 runs in the first over including a huge six off Tremayne Smartt.

A bizarre dismissal followed soon, that of Thirush Kamini who was declared out for obstructing the field. A fruitful partnership between Smriti and Deepti Sharma ensured that India was on course. Some sloppy fielding by Shaquana Quintyne and Smartt, who dropped not-so-difficult chances, made India’s march easier.

The scores: West Indies: Hayley Matthews lbw b Jhulan Goswami 6, Shaquana Quintyne lbw b Shika Pandey 9, Stafanie Taylor b Ekta Bisht 15, Kycia Knight run out 15, Deandra Dottin b Jhulan Goswami 63, Merissa Aguilleria b Ekta Bisht 25, Shemaine Campbelle c Ekta Bisht b Rajeswari Gayakwad 5, Afy Fletcher (not out) 5; Extras (w-2, b-2, lb-6): 10; Total (for seven wkts. in 50 overs): 153.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-31, 3-45, 4-58, 5-128, 6-139, 7-153.

India bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-28-2, Shika Pandey 7-1-19-1, Ekta Bisht 10-2-28-2, Deepti Sharma 10-1-19-0, Rajeswari Gayakwad 10-2-31-1, Harmanpreet Kaur 3-0-20-0.

India: Smriti Mandhana c Deandra Dottin b Hayley 44, M.D. Thirush Kamini (obstructing the field) 2, Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b Anisa Mohammad 32, Mithali Raj c Hayley Matthews b Shakera Selman 45, Harmanpreet Kaur st Merissa Aguilleira b Afy Fletcher 6, Veda Krishnamurthy (not out) 8, Shikha Pandey (not out) 1; Extras (w-11, nb-2, lb-3): 16; Total (for five wkts. in 38 overs): 154.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-86, 3-111, 4-125, 5-150.

West Indies bowling: Tremayne Smartt 1-0-16-0, Shakera Selman 7-1-18-1, Stafanie Taylor 5-0-20-0, Hayley Matthews 10-1-26-1, Afy Fletcher 6-0-22-1, Anisa Mohammad 6-0-31-1, Deandra Dottin 3-0-18-0.

Toss: India.