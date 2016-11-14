Sport » Cricket

VIJAYAWADA, November 14, 2016
Updated: November 14, 2016 01:48 IST

India trounces Windies

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
END OF A GOOD KNOCK: The West Indies’s Deandra Dottin, who was the top scorer of the match with 63, messes up a reverse sweep to be bowled by Jhulan Goswami.
— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar
END OF A GOOD KNOCK: The West Indies’s Deandra Dottin, who was the top scorer of the match with 63, messes up a reverse sweep to be bowled by Jhulan Goswami.

Mithali and Smriti ensure the host seals the series

Two quickfire knocks — by skipper Mithali Raj (45, 51b, 6x4, 1x6) and opener Smriti Mandhana (44, 62b, 6x4, 1x6) — and a gritty 63-run partnership for the second wicket helped Indian women post a five-wicket win in the second one-dayer against the West Indies at the Mulapadu cricket field here on Sunday. India, now leading 2-0, has clinched the three-match series.

Chasing the target of 154, India romped home with 12 overs to spare.

India was off to flying start with Smriti hitting 16 runs in the first over including a huge six off Tremayne Smartt.

A bizarre dismissal followed soon, that of Thirush Kamini who was declared out for obstructing the field. A fruitful partnership between Smriti and Deepti Sharma ensured that India was on course. Some sloppy fielding by Shaquana Quintyne and Smartt, who dropped not-so-difficult chances, made India’s march easier.

The scores: West Indies: Hayley Matthews lbw b Jhulan Goswami 6, Shaquana Quintyne lbw b Shika Pandey 9, Stafanie Taylor b Ekta Bisht 15, Kycia Knight run out 15, Deandra Dottin b Jhulan Goswami 63, Merissa Aguilleria b Ekta Bisht 25, Shemaine Campbelle c Ekta Bisht b Rajeswari Gayakwad 5, Afy Fletcher (not out) 5; Extras (w-2, b-2, lb-6): 10; Total (for seven wkts. in 50 overs): 153.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-31, 3-45, 4-58, 5-128, 6-139, 7-153.

India bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-28-2, Shika Pandey 7-1-19-1, Ekta Bisht 10-2-28-2, Deepti Sharma 10-1-19-0, Rajeswari Gayakwad 10-2-31-1, Harmanpreet Kaur 3-0-20-0.

India: Smriti Mandhana c Deandra Dottin b Hayley 44, M.D. Thirush Kamini (obstructing the field) 2, Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b Anisa Mohammad 32, Mithali Raj c Hayley Matthews b Shakera Selman 45, Harmanpreet Kaur st Merissa Aguilleira b Afy Fletcher 6, Veda Krishnamurthy (not out) 8, Shikha Pandey (not out) 1; Extras (w-11, nb-2, lb-3): 16; Total (for five wkts. in 38 overs): 154.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-86, 3-111, 4-125, 5-150.

West Indies bowling: Tremayne Smartt 1-0-16-0, Shakera Selman 7-1-18-1, Stafanie Taylor 5-0-20-0, Hayley Matthews 10-1-26-1, Afy Fletcher 6-0-22-1, Anisa Mohammad 6-0-31-1, Deandra Dottin 3-0-18-0.

Toss: India.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Virat Kohli struck useful partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to see India through to safety.

Kohli helps India secure a draw
Sunday's washout provides some welcome relief for the embattled Aussies and captain Steve Smith, who face an uphill task trying to salvage the second Test.

AUS v SA: Play abandoned due to heavy rain in Hobart
Maharashtra bowler Anupam Sanklecha who took seven wickets for 25 runs.

Ranji Trophy round-up: Round 6, Day 1
India's opener Smriti Mandhana scored 44 runs of 62 balls to help the team chase down West Indies' total of 153.

India trounces Windies, wins series
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tennis

Murray celebrates rise to the top with Paris Masters title

Djokovic out of Paris, Murray two wins from No.1

Wawrinka ousted, Murray struggles at ATP Paris Masters

Wildcards for Karman and three others

Where do Rafa and Roger go from here?

Double for Kirshan

Sinha stuns Ranjeet

Zeel Desai in final

Kirshan to meet Leston in final

Mohit, Anirudh star in SRM’s triumph

Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Riddhi rallies to beat Abhilasha

Aditya stuns Dev

Rampuria shocks Dahiya

SRM in last four

Football

Vineeth magic lifts Blasters

Brazil blanks Argentina

Indians are hard-working and eager to learn: Zambrotta

ATK must strenghthen defence, says Belencoso

FIFA moves to close loss-making museum

FC Goa looks to break winless streak at home

Our entire focus is on grassroots level: AIFF chief

Malouda double dumps Chennaiyin

Proud of recruiting players only from Basque region: Athletic Bilbao president

Guimaraes cautious ahead of derby

Races

Sea Fairey wins main event

England well tuned

Frivolous impresses

Sea Fairey runs with a good chance

Devoted Eyes and Godsent impress

Serjeant At Arms, La Dona, Coldstream, Ayrton and Intrepid Warrior shine

Motherland and Celtic Prince impress

Prevalent Force, Sporting Pleasure, Secret Pursuit and Aizaan impress

Madras races cancelled

Bengaluru races cancelled



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Sanklecha rips through Vidarbha

Maharashtra seamer Anupam Sanklecha wreaked havoc with his career best figures of seven for 25 as Vidarbha was bowled out for only 59 in it... »