Suresh Raina has returned to India’s ODI team for the series against New Zealand. Haryana off-spinner Jayant Yadav has also been named in the ODI squad. Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and R. Aswhin have been rested.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Indore will host its first ever Test match.

Ind v NZ: Indore excited ahead of Test bow

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India has won nine Tests out of 16 matches and lost only two with other five ending in draws.

Virat Kohli: 'Learnt a lot from Dhoni'
David Miller smashed 10 fours and six sixes during his unbeaten 118 off just 79 balls.

Du Plessis lauds 'ridiculous' Miller
Ali said the win over West Indies was important in the quest for a World Cup place.

Azhar: Pakistan ready for World Cup push

More »
go back to thehindu.com