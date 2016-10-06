Suresh Raina has returned to India’s ODI team for the series against New Zealand. Haryana off-spinner Jayant Yadav has also been named in the ODI squad. Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and R. Aswhin have been rested.
Updated: October 6, 2016 18:57 IST
Suresh Raina back in India squad for New Zealand ODI series
