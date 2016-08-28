West Indies batsmen were bowled out in 19.4 overs

In an anti-climactic finish to the second Twenty20 cricket International, wet outfield denied India chance to level the series after dominating proceedings in the West Indies innings as the match was called off due to wet outfield, here today.

The match began late by 40 minutes due to technical reasons and later rain spoilt India’s chase when they were 15 for none in two overs, chasing 144 to win.

Absence of Super Sopper at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium meant that the game could not be re-started at cut-off time.

It was heartbreaking for India as their bowlers bowled with supreme control to bundle out West Indies for a mere 143 in 19.4 overs, leaving behind the bashing they had suffered in the opening match.

West Indies thus took the series 1-0.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 143 all out in 19.4 overs (Johnson Charles 43; Amit Mishra 3/24, R Ashwin 2/11).

India: 15 for none in 2 overs.