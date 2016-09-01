The best efforts of the ground staff were nullified by the weather even though it did not rain as much as on previous days. The final day’s play of the Duleep Trophy match, between India Red and India Blue, was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex (SVSPSC) here on Thursday.

For a centre aspiring to host regular cricket there are a few issues the organisers would need to take care of. The SVSPSC is the home ground for the Afghanistan team and next month it is scheduled to host the New Zealand women’s team.

The ground staff, marshalled by Central Zone curators Taposh Chatterjee and Shiv Kumar, did an excellent job of covering the playing area and then carrying out the mopping up operations. Five super soppers, some on loan from the Delhi and District Cricket Association, were employed to dry the ground, but unrelenting rain made it a futile exercise.

The pitch remained unaffected but there were spots in the outfield which did not meet the approval, for resumption of play, of the umpires.

The SVSPSC was not the original choice for the Duleep Trophy — it was to be hosted by Jaipur — but full marks to the organisers here for laying out the best possible facilities barring protection against rain. The drainage system may not have met the required standards but the players had little to complain about the pitch.

The floodlights did not cause any trouble to the batsmen in sighting the pink ball. True, a couple of batsmen had some issues but only during the initial stages. India Blue openers Gautam Gambhir (77) and Mayank Agarwal (92) came up with a partnership of 151 runs before left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav caused a middle-order collapse.

There was enough for everyone — the batsmen could play their strokes, the seamers were able to keep the batsmen guessing, while Kuldeep enjoyed his spells, making a huge impression with his ability to extract turn. His dismissals of Agarwal and Suryakumar Yadav were exemplary as he beat them in the air and off the pitch too with a clever mix of flight and spin.

The teams ended up with a point each which took India Red’s tally to five and a place in the final. India Blue plays India Green from September 4 to 6 to decide the other finalist.

The scores: India Blue 285 for five drew with India Red.