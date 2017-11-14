India knocked out of U-19 Asia Cup

more-in

Defending champion India was knocked out of the Under-19 Asia Cup after suffering its second defeat in three days as the Rahul Dravid-coached side went down to Bangladesh by eight wickets here on Tuesday.

After being upset by Nepal on Sunday, the Indian colts were once again at the receiving end as Bangladesh chased down a modest target of 188 with eight wickets and four overs to spare in a rain-curtailed match at the Royal Selangor Club here.

The defeat meant that Bangladesh and Nepal, from Group A, will join Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively, in the semifinals.

The scores:

India 187 for eight in 32 overs (Salman Khan 39 not out, Anuj Rawat 34; Robiul three for 43, Nayeem two for 38) lost to Bangladesh 191 for two in 28 overs (Pinak Ghosh 81 not out, Mohammad Tawhid Hridoy 48 not out).