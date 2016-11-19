Ashwin follows his good batting display with two wickets, including the big one of Joe Root.

This was pulsating cricket. Jayant Yadav covered ground like a gazelle, picked up and released the ball in one fluid motion from deep square-leg.

Collecting the flat throw with his back to the stumps and flicking the ball in a flash onto the target was wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Young opener Haseeb Hameed was caught short of the ground.

Cheteshwar Pujara had spoken about ‘intent’ after day one and the charged up Indians, displayed it on the second day of the second Test at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium here on Friday.

And England, on a surface that encouraged the Indian spinners, was struggling at 103 for five at stumps.

Earlier, India had made 455 in its first innings.

This pitch is very different from the one at Rajkot where the first Test was played. The ball gripped for the spinners and the turn off the pitch was faster. Some balls bounced more than usual while a few kept low.

The Indian spinners were humming. R. Ashwin had a good day, making a resolute 58 (95b, 6x4) and then producing a gem to get rid of Ben Duckett. The tantalising delivery of flight, drift and turn rearranged the left-hander’s stumps.

Root’s harikiri moment

Then, Joe Root, reading Ashwin from the hand and picking the length well until then, self-destructed. He charged down in a moment of madness and holed out to mid-off.

Root (53, 98b, 6x4), playing late and using the crease well, treated every ball on merit until this harakiri moment. His defence was secure and offense sure-footed.

England had been rocked at the start. Mohammad Shami, operating with pace and control in a torrid spell, broke Alastair Cook’s off-stump with a delivery of speed and seam.

Since Shami was bowling over the wicket, the left-handed Cook played for the angle but the ball nipped back from a good length. What a delivery!

Umesh Yadav, too, was lively with the ball hitting the bat hard. The pressure was clearly on England.

Tidy off-spin



Debutant Jayant relished his day out, bowling his off-spin tidily. He has a little jump at delivery stride that perhaps helps him in his load-up.

To his credit, he asked for and won a review against Moeen Ali when the left-hander came down the track and then padded him. Jayant would have struck again after beating Ben Stokes with an off-spinner, but the bails stayed put.

In the morning, Kohli continued to impress. There was a deep point and a man at the cover point fence. Still, Kohli square drove Stuart Broad to the fence, bisecting the two fielders. The India captain’s dexterous wrists enable him to direct the ball to empty areas at the last moment.

Moeen snares Kohli



Kohli (167, 267b, 18x4) was looking good for more when he was lured into a drive by off-spinner Moeen for Stokes to hold a reflex catch at slip. Off the previous delivery from Moeen, Stokes had put down an easier one off Ashwin (on 17).

The speed at which Moeen operates sometimes nullifies his turn. He is also more of an over-spin bowler.

This said, the delivery with which Moeen trapped Saha leg-before spun big and sharp.

The off-spinner bowled a much better line on day two — just outside off-stump — getting the ball to turn into the batsman a shade and straightening the odd one.

Ashwin, once again, was solid with the bat. He gets into position quickly since he picks the length early. This is precisely why he appears to have so much time for strokes, both vertical and horizontal, on either side of the wicket.

Before Stokes forced him to nick one outside off, Ashwin had a useful 64-run eighth-wicket association with debutant Jayant Yadav.

Jayant (35) displayed good temperament for someone playing his first Test. His methods at the crease were compact too; he collected runs with deft deflections.

India now has the momentum.