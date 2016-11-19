Sport » Cricket

Visakhapatnam, November 19, 2016
Updated: November 19, 2016 23:37 IST

India can close out the match, says Jayant Yadav

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Making his Test debut was the fulfilment of a dream, said off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

“It’s a proud moment. As you graduate through u-17, you aspire to play in Tests. I would be lying if I said there were no nerves. There were some in the first over, but it gradually got better.”

On his friendship with R. Ashwin, with whom he plays club cricket in Chennai, he said, “I met Ash first in 2014 due to Eric Simons. He was preparing for the England tour, and gave me inputs on how he prepares.

“In this match he told me about different lines to different batsmen, on being consistent in length.”

Asked about DRS, Jayant replied, “The team thinks it’s a good thing. There is no negative feeling about at it.”

Jayant felt India should close out the match from here.

Jonny Bairstow had a fall before coming out to bat yet played an innings of substance.

“Tripped up, hurt my knee a bit. Turned round and went back. Boot got lodged in the turf. Should be fine,” he said.

On batting with Ben Stokes he said, “We complement each other well, rotate the strike, calm each other down.”

About the pitch, Bairstow said, “I think there are runs to be had. That gives us confidence. Everyone can see a bit of uneven bounce. But, if a ball’s got your name on it…

“We have shown before we can bat for long periods of time on subcontinental pitches. We need to show fight here.”

While he said England could chase down whatever target is set, Bairstow added, “It is important for us to make it as difficult as possible for India to score runs at the rate they want. The longer we can delay them the better for us.”

About facing Ashwin, Bairstow said, “We’ve played him pretty well, to be honest. He bowled nicely today. The accuracy he bowled with makes it a challenge. What every world-class spinner has is accuracy.”

RELATED NEWS

Ashwin, Kohli accentuate India’s advantageNovember 19, 2016

More backs Saha to become tidier with the glovesNovember 19, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Virat Kohli rescued India after it had lost three early wickets in the second innings.

Ashwin, Kohli give India the upper hand
Stuart Broad will continue to bowl in the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Injured Broad doubtful for third Test
Trent Boult had three for 18 off 15 overs

Boult, Wagner dismantle Pakistan
Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been at his best behind the stumps in this series.

More backs Saha to improve glovework
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tennis

Murray celebrates rise to the top with Paris Masters title

Djokovic out of Paris, Murray two wins from No.1

Wawrinka ousted, Murray struggles at ATP Paris Masters

Wildcards for Karman and three others

Where do Rafa and Roger go from here?

Nitin Kumar Sinha triumphs

Vishal stuns Rajesh

Ramkumar advances, Ankita out

Rudra upsets Gogoi

Double for Kirshan

Sinha stuns Ranjeet

Zeel Desai in final

Kirshan to meet Leston in final

Mohit, Anirudh star in SRM’s triumph

Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Football

Pune shades seven-goal thriller

Messi’s magic helps Argentina win over Colombia

Augusto inspires Chennaiyin to victory

Chennaiyin deserved win: Habas

Upset with ISL over ‘made up’ Belfort saga: Materazzi

FC Pune City will find Delhi Dynamos hot to handle

ISL: Goa and Mumbai go goalless

Messi magic sparks Argentina

Stuttering Chennaiyin takes on confident Pune

Next target is AFC Asian Cup: Lyngdoh

Races

Smile Stone wins Hyderabad Silver Vase

Common Wealth pleases

Allora in good shape

Found Money appeals most

Mumbai season from Sunday

Shadowfax shines

Battalion wins Kabini Cup

Into The Spotlight, Ice Glacier impress

Feliciana and Siobhan may fight it out

Serjeant At Arms shows out

Ashwin, Kohli accentuate India’s advantage

India has England jumping through hoops

Ball tampering row: Steyn defends du Plessis

DRS — a work in progress for India

du Plessis charged with ball tampering

England 103/5 at the end of day 2

England awaits Broad’s fitness report

Boult strikes late after Wagner achieves milestone

Stafanie Taylors stars in Winides win

Kohli continues to build monuments



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Hyderabad Cricket Association to start spin academy

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Arshad Ayub at a press conference on Saturday announced the formation of a spin academy under... »