India can close out the match, says Jayant Yadav

Making his Test debut was the fulfilment of a dream, said off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

“It’s a proud moment. As you graduate through u-17, you aspire to play in Tests. I would be lying if I said there were no nerves. There were some in the first over, but it gradually got better.”

On his friendship with R. Ashwin, with whom he plays club cricket in Chennai, he said, “I met Ash first in 2014 due to Eric Simons. He was preparing for the England tour, and gave me inputs on how he prepares.

“In this match he told me about different lines to different batsmen, on being consistent in length.”

Asked about DRS, Jayant replied, “The team thinks it’s a good thing. There is no negative feeling about at it.”

Jayant felt India should close out the match from here.

Jonny Bairstow had a fall before coming out to bat yet played an innings of substance.

“Tripped up, hurt my knee a bit. Turned round and went back. Boot got lodged in the turf. Should be fine,” he said.

On batting with Ben Stokes he said, “We complement each other well, rotate the strike, calm each other down.”

About the pitch, Bairstow said, “I think there are runs to be had. That gives us confidence. Everyone can see a bit of uneven bounce. But, if a ball’s got your name on it…

“We have shown before we can bat for long periods of time on subcontinental pitches. We need to show fight here.”

While he said England could chase down whatever target is set, Bairstow added, “It is important for us to make it as difficult as possible for India to score runs at the rate they want. The longer we can delay them the better for us.”

About facing Ashwin, Bairstow said, “We’ve played him pretty well, to be honest. He bowled nicely today. The accuracy he bowled with makes it a challenge. What every world-class spinner has is accuracy.”