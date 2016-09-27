Ashwin is seven points behind No. 1 ranked Dale Steyn, who leads the chart with 878 points.

India is now a victory away from reclaiming the Test championship mace from Pakistan.

India had entered the three-match series against the Kiwis, trailing Pakistan by a point and needed to win the series to move ahead of its traditional rival. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who stole the show in Kanpur, also climbed one place to occupy second position in the Test rankings of bowlers.

Ashwin’s match haul of 10-225 helped India notch up a 197-run victory in the first Test in Kanpur. He is seven points behind No. 1 ranked Dale Steyn, who leads the chart with 878 points.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also climbed up a place to occupy the second position among batsmen.

Williamson edged England’s Joe Root by a point with innings of 75 and 25 runs to reach 879 points in the batting rankings, which is led by Australia captain Steve Smith with 906 points.