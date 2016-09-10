Bowlers led India A’s fightback as the visitors took a two-run lead against Australia-A on day two of the first unofficial four-day Test at the Allan Border Field here on Friday.

Speedster Varun Aaron (three for 41) came up with timely strikes before off-spinner Jayant Yadav struck thrice to end Australia’s first innings at 228.

India was 44 for two when bad light led to stumps on day two with openers Faiz Fazal (6) and Akhil Herwadkar (23) back in the hut.

Century stand



Earlier, Australia collapsed after sitting pretty at 157 for two with opener Joe Burns (78, 11x4, 1x6) and captain Peter Handscomb (87, 14x4, 1x6) stitching an 118-run stand.

The match situation changed drastically with the fall of Burns and the run out of Handscomb. The pacers made inroads before spinner Yadav cleaned up the tail.

While Aaron and Yadav were the standout bowlers, handy contributions came from Hardik Pandya (two for 33) and Shardul Thakur (one for 45).

The scores:

India-A 230 & 44 for two vs. Australia-A 228 (Burns 78, Handscomb 87; Aaron three for 41, Yadav three for 44).