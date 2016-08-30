Sport » Cricket

Mackay (Australia), August 30, 2016
Updated: August 30, 2016 23:08 IST

India A loses but still make it to final

  • PTI
Effort in vain: Manish Pandey
Skipper Manish Pandey’s valiant century went in vain as India A lost to Australia A by a solitary run in a high-scoring thriller in the Quadrangular Cricket series here on Tuesday but still made it to the summit clash.

The defeat will not do any harm to the Rahul Dravid-coached side as it had already qualified for the final. The win ensured that Australia A also qualified for the title clash ahead of South Africa A.

Australia A finished on top of the table while India A came second after the round robin encounters.

Put in, Australia A made a commanding 322 for six riding on twin centuries from Kurtis Patterson (115) and Nic Maddinson (118) with Varun Aaron proving to be the most expensive Indian bowler being hammered for 65 in seven overs.

In reply, India A finished at 321 for eight in 50 overs with Pandey’s 91-ball 110 and an attractive 74-ball 87 from Sanju Samson.

India A required nine runs off the final over and it got six from the first four balls. With three required from two balls, Samson holed out to Marcus Stoinis off Kane Richardson.

With three required off the final delivery, Richardson bowled to a perfect plan as Jayant Yadav could manage only one run with Shardul Thakur run-out going for a second run.

The scores: Australia A: 322 for six in 50 overs (Kurtis Patterson 115, Nic Maddinson 118. bt India A 321 for eight in 50 overs (Manish Pandey 110, Sanju Samson 87, Mandeep Singh 56).

