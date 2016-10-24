TOPICS

cricket

One-day cricket

Suresh Raina is still to regain his full fitness and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Suresh Raina was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand after failing to recover from viral fever as India decided not to make any change to the squad that has taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-ODI series.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to retain the same 14-member squad for the remaining two matches of the five-match Paytm ODI Trophy against New Zealand,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Suresh Raina is still to regain his full fitness and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.”

India lead the series 2-1 after winning the third match last night in Mohali.

The remaining two matches are scheduled to be held in Ranchi (October 26) and Visakhapatnam (October 29).

The Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav.

RELATED NEWS

Statistical highlights of third ODI between India and New ZealandOctober 24, 2016

King Kohli aces yet another chaseOctober 23, 2016

Kohli powers India to 2-1 series leadOctober 23, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Suresh Raina is yet to regain full fitness and will not be part of Dhoni's team for the rest of ODI series against New Zealand.

Raina ruled out of remainder of India-NZ ODI series
Ben Stokes shattered Bangladesh's hopes of a historic win on the final day by picking two wickets.

Bangladesh suffers a narrow loss
Representative image.

BCCI tender rights bid set to be delayed
Neesham (57 off 47) helped New Zealand post 285 with a maiden half century down the order before Kohli made short work of the target to give India a seven-wicket victory on Sunday.

Neesham: 'Kohli took the game away from us'
More »
go back to thehindu.com