Suresh Raina was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand after failing to recover from viral fever as India decided not to make any change to the squad that has taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-ODI series.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to retain the same 14-member squad for the remaining two matches of the five-match Paytm ODI Trophy against New Zealand,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Suresh Raina is still to regain his full fitness and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.”

India lead the series 2-1 after winning the third match last night in Mohali.

The remaining two matches are scheduled to be held in Ranchi (October 26) and Visakhapatnam (October 29).

The Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav.