PakvsSL: Pakistan opts to bowl in crucial encounter against Sri Lanka

After their upset wins, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would be gearing up for the virtual quarterfinal clash on Monday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the virtual quarterfinal Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday.

Pakistan made one change bringing Faheem Ashraf in place of Shadab Khan. Sri Lanka brought Dhananjaya de Silva in place Kusal Perera.

Click here for the full scoreboard

The team that wins this match will enter the semifinals along with India from this group.

The winner of this match will face England in the semi-finals, with the other clash between India and Bangladesh already set. However, there is also the near-impossible chance that the winner might beat India’s run rate and eventually face Bangladesh.

This is how it might pan out:

Scenarios to better India's NRR and face Bangladesh in semifinals

Sri Lanka score 300 and win by 294 runs

Sri Lanka score 350 and win by 293 runs

Scenarios to Pakistan's equation to better India's NRR:

Restrict Sri Lanka to 200 and chase it in 8.1 overs

Restrict Sri Lanka to 250 and chase it in 10.4 overs

If Sri Lanka scores 300, Pak should chase it in 13 ovrs

If Sri Lanka scores 350, Pak should chase it in 15 overs