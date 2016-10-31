Kaushik made his Ranji debut against Haryana in Chennai in 2011, batted at different slots and took his time to make an impression.

Kaushik Gandhi has a wonderful way of taking pressure off himself. The method also opens up his thought process. “I stop thinking about myself and focus on what the team requires from me at the crease. So I am under less stress at a personal level even as I put the team in front of me and look at ways to contribute most at a given time,” said Kaushik speaking to The Hindu on Monday.

His innings of 157 under crisis for Tamil Nadu in its recent Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at Cuttack was a breakthrough knock for this compact, well-schooled right-hander.

While his game is built around his defence — Rahul Dravid is his role model — Kaushik is a pleasing strokemaker as well with a rasping cover-drive. Importantly, he lays emphasis on footwork.

Son of a former cricketer — his father P. Mohan was a respected batsman who turned out for Port Trust — Kaushik, 26, is finally cementing his place in the State side. “Each time I enter a cricket ground, I pay homage to my father who passed away when I was in class XI,” said Kaushik.

He made his Ranji debut against Haryana in Chennai in 2011, batted at different slots and took his time to make an impression.

Kaushik is pleased with the crucial No. 3 slot he presently occupies in the Tamil Nadu team. “I take my time to settle down and build an innings at No. 3. I also play close to my body, do not venture outside the off-stump and gradually increase my range of strokes. So, the No. 3 slot suits me.”

A product of St. Michael’s and La Chatelaine Schools, Kaushik represented Grand Slam, UFCC (T. Nagar) and Vijay before shifting to Jolly Rovers in the TNCA first division league.

Looking back at his evolving journey, he said, “J.R. Madanagopal had been a big influence in my career. I leant a lot from him. Now at Chemplast, Jayakumar has been guiding me. He has given me some very useful tips.”

Talking about his seniors in the State team, Kausik said, “I have been playing with Abhinav Mukund since our under-15 days. We bond very well. He gives the players a lot of confidence as captain.”

Kaushik added, “There is so much you can learn from just watching M. Vijay bat. He is always willing to help youngsters. Dinesh Karthik is a big name but is very approachable, plays pranks in the dressing room and we play pranks on him!”

On coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Kaushik said, “He speaks less but means business when he talks. A very direct person, he is understanding but tough.”

A success with Tuti Patriots in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, Kaushik said he got his runs at the top of the order with good cricketing strokes. “You don’t have to play slam bang, even in T20 cricket” he said.

On Tamil Nadu’s prospects in the ongoing Ranji season, Kaushik said, “This team has a lot to offer. We believe we can do something special for the State.”