I have to temper my expectations: Mills

more-in

When Tymal Mills was first diagnosed with a career-threatening back injury two years ago, he was devastated.

At 22, the England fast bowler was told that he had a narrow spinal cord and that bowling extended spells could cause serious long-term damage.

“I had all my tests done, and sat down with the doctors and the chief executives of the Sussex team. Retirement was one of the options I had to consider,” Mills said, in a media interaction here on Friday.

“Another option was to play only T20 cricket, as the injury occurred only when I bowled 14-15 overs in a day.”

Mills explained that his condition does not affect his off-the-field routine.

“I don’t wake up in pain. I take medication every day, and I’ve adjusted my gym schedule,” he said. “It flares up only when I have to take on long spells. So even at nets, I don’t usually bowl more than 24 balls.”

With RCB acquiring him for ₹12 crore, Mills is sure to face heightened scrutiny.

“If I put pressure on myself on account of the auction price, I’m setting myself up to fail. The T20 format is full of ups and downs. You can take four for 10 in one match and none for 50 in the next. Also, I will be playing half the games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where the average team score is around 200. I have to temper my expectations,” he said.

Given how close he came to giving up the sport altogether, Mills understands that it is important to stop and smell the roses.

“As a professional, I’ve gotten to meet so many cool people from all over the world. Not many people get to do that. We fly business class... We sometimes forget how lucky we are,” he said.