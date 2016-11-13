The success story of Services middle-order batsman Rahul Singh, who cracked two centuries this Ranji season, could well be one of the major ironies Hyderabad faces when the two teams clash in their Group C match at the Bandra Kurla Complex here from Sunday.

For Rahul played for Hyderabad’s under-19 team and also a few Ranji one-dayers before deciding to play for Services this season as he was apparently unsure of his chances with the former. Now he is the leading run-getter for Services with 581 runs including two centuries and three fifties.

It is a performance that might just make Hyderabad’s think-tank wonder whether it is getting its priorities right in terms of picking the right combination. For now the team will look to pick crucial points here to improve on its tally of 10 from four games with one win, one loss and two draws.

It is a pity that Hyderabad frittered away a huge opportunity against Himachal Pradesh when it fell 12 short of the target of 212 on the final day and had to settle for a draw.

Hyderabad now has to record at least two outright wins in the remaining games to be in contention for promotion.

What should be worrying Hyderabad is top-order’s inconsistency except for southpaw and lead scorer B. Anirudh (337 runs from four games).

Opener P. Akshath Reddy started off the season in style with a century against Goa in Nagpur but has faltered since. So is the case with captain S. Badrinath, who has scored just one fifty in four games so far.

If Hyderabad is to be in the hunt, these two have to come big so that the likes of Bavanaka Sandeep and wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth can complement their efforts. It will be interesting to see whether Hyderabad persists with new opener Benjamin Thomas given his failures in the two innings against Himachal.

In bowling, however, Hyderabad has lot of variety with pace being handled efficiently by the trio of M. Ravi Kiran, Mohammad Siraj (top wicket-taker with 14 from four games), and left-armer Chama Milind.

But again, it is high time they come up with match-winning spells rather than picking the odd wicket.

With left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan and leg-spinner Akash Bhandari doing a reasonably good job, it is doubtful whether offie Vishal Sharma will be preferred against Services on Sunday.

On the other hand, Services, at the bottom of the table with six points from five games, can only hope for an improved performance to be a force to reckon with.

The batting line-up has the in-form Rahul Singh, Shamsher Yadav (five matches, 414 runs) but like for any team the openers Anshul Gupta and southpaw Sumith Chatterjee have to put on a big stand.

In bowling, spin has been Services’ strength with offie Azaruddin Bloch, left-armer Vikas Yadav and leggie Muzzaffaruddin Ahmed expected to thrive if the medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Raushan Raj provide the early breakthroughs.